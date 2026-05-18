Man hit and killed by a bus at Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard has been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who was hit by a bus on Mother's Day Sunday, May 10, and later died has been identified.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that Joseph Leos Quinones, 45, who police say is wheelchair bound, was hit after being in the southbound right turn lane of Powers Boulevard at the Astrozon intersection.

Quinones was taken to a local hospital, where they would later die from their injuries.

Southbound Powers Boulevard was closed for several hours on Sunday while the Colorado Springs Police Department's major crash team investigated the incident.

Police said it was a commercial bus involved in the accident, but did not specify what company was operating the bus in its news release. We have reached out to the department to learn more about the operator. At this time, the department says no formal charges have been filed.

This marked the 20th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs in 2026. This time last year, there were only 12 traffic-related deaths.

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