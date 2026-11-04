Man found guilty of murder in Pueblo hotel shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Pueblo hotel in February has been found guilty of murder.

Police say in February, James McKenney, 64, was arrested after shooting Joshua Charles Herbert, 39, at the Days Inn at 4201 N. Elizabeth St., just off I-25. This was investigated as the first homicide in the city of Pueblo in 2026.

Investigators say McKenney and Herbert were arguing before the shooting. Herbert died from his injuries before first responders arrived on scene.

A Pueblo County jury found McKenney guilty of murder in the first degree Monday.

McKenney is set to be sentenced on November 10th. Under Colorado law, McKenney faces life imprison without the possibility of parole.

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