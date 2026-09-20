Man found dead inside Colorado Springs home, woman in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was taken into custody after a man was found dead inside a home in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The incident happened on Tappan Drive near Potter Drive and Palmer Parker Boulevard.

Police say two women went to Colorado Springs' Police Operations Center and reported a man dead inside the home. When officers went at the home, they found him inside.

The department's homicide unit started investigating.

One of the women who went to police, Sheldon “Shelly” Wilson, 62, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the man and determine a cause of death.

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