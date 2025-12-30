Man found dead following structure fire in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a structure fire Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Oro Blanco Drive, which is located near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived to the home, CSFD says the fire had already been extinguished. They say it was contained to the basement.

The department says three people were evaluated at the home for minor injuries.

According to CSFD, firefighters at the scene found a man dead inside the home. His name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. CSFD says the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the man's death.

