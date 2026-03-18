Man dies in the Pueblo County Jail, investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a man's death is under investigation after he was found unresponsive in the Pueblo County Jail.

Deputies found the man, identified as Scott H. Wagner, 59 on Monday afternoon inside the housing area.

The sheriff's office says deputies, the Pueblo Fire Department, and American Medical Response attempted lifesaving efforts when he was discovered, but they were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office says that while the investigation continues, there appears to be no foul play involved at this time.

A cause of death will be available following an autopsy from the Pueblo County Coroner.

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