Man dies following a crash at Union Boulevard and Parkside Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man who died in May following a crash at Union Boulevard and Parkside Drive.

The crash occurred on the morning of May 8 and involved two vehicles. When officers arrived, their investigation revealed that a vehicle making a left turn at the intersection collided with a vehicle heading northbound on Union Boulevard in the right lane of the intersection.

The man who was injured was taken to a local hospital. Days later, CSPD was informed that Paul Montoya, 80, died from the injuries he received in the crash on May 14.

Following the news of Mr. Montoya's death, the CSPD Major Crash Team was notified to assist with the investigation. While the investigation remains open, according to the department, speed is not being considered a factor in this crash.

No formal charges have been filed against the other driver, according to the department at the time of this article's publication.

Police say this was the 21st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2026. At this time in 2025, there were only 14.

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