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Man dies following a crash along I-25 on Friday morning

Fatal Crash
KOAA 5
Fatal Crash
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that a man is dead following a crash along southbound I-25 on Friday morning.

CSP says the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. and occurred while a yellow Chevy was trying to take the off-ramp to North Gate Boulevard.

The man was a 37-year-old from Denver, according to CSP. His identity has not been released at this time.

The off-ramp was reopened around 10:00 a.m.

Details on how the crash occurred were not readily available as the crash remains under investigation.

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