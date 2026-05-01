Man dies following a crash along I-25 on Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that a man is dead following a crash along southbound I-25 on Friday morning.

CSP says the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. and occurred while a yellow Chevy was trying to take the off-ramp to North Gate Boulevard.

The man was a 37-year-old from Denver, according to CSP. His identity has not been released at this time.

The off-ramp was reopened around 10:00 a.m.

Details on how the crash occurred were not readily available as the crash remains under investigation.

___

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.