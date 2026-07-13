Man dead following shooting in Pueblo Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a shooting on Sunday in Pueblo, according to police.

The shooting took place outside a home along Morrison Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. near the Nuckolls Avenue intersection.

According to the department, the main suspect in the case was the person who reported the shooting and waited for officers to arrive on the scene.

When they arrived, they found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect was taken into custody, and other witnesses were also taken to the Pueblo Police Department for interviews.

Following their interview with the suspect, they were released pending further investigation in the case. According to the department, no charges have been filed at this time.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

This marked the 10th homicide in Pueblo in 2026; at this time last year, there were six homicides, according to the department.

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