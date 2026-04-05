Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a shooting with Colorado Springs Police Saturday night, according to the department.

The department says the incident took place around 11:00 p.m. along North Academy Boulevard. CSPD Officers and El Paso County Sheriff deputies were in the area when they spotted a vehicle they said was suspicious.

CSPD Officer proceeded to make contact with a woman and a man, whom they had previously had contact with, after identifying themselves as police officers. That's when they said the man and the woman fled the scene in the vehicle.

While trying to leave, the vehicle became high-centered and stuck. The man and the woman were instructed to leave the vehicle, and the woman complied with the officers' commands. The man who stayed in the vehicle refused to leave, and at one point, CSPD says he shot at least one round at officers.

That's when at least one shot was fired by three different CSPD officers at the man in the vehicle. According to CSPD, the El Paso County Deputy on scene did not fire their weapon.

Following the shooting, officers attempted to administer medical aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he would later die from his injuries.

The woman involved in the incident was not injured, and she was further interviewed about her involvement in this incident. CSPD did not say any officers were injured as a result of this shooting.

In accordance with Colorado Law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate this incident and turn its findings into the 4th Judcial Districty Attorney's Office for review.

CSPD will release a significant event video briefing 21 days from the incident, which will show body-worn camera footage from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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