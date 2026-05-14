Man arrested after multiple dead horses were found on his property says EPSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man following a month-long animal cruelty investigation.

The sheriff's office responded to a property in unincorporated El Paso County on South Lauppe Road south of Yoder after a call for an animal welfare check on April 8. The caller said they could see a dead horse from the road and other horses with no access to food or water.

When deputies arrived, they found the dead horse and determined that immediate action was needed if they were to rescue the other horses. Water was provided to the remaining horses, as there was none on the property.

On April 9, members of the Sheriff's Office Specialized Patrol Unit, who are trained in animal welfare guidelines for equines, assumed the investigation and returned. With them came a veterinarian and brand inspector, a drone was deployed to survey the property, and another dead horse was found.

The two remaining horses were transported to a local veterinarian, but one of them had to be euthanized due to the severity of its condition. One other horse remains in critical care due to advanced malnutrition.

Following a necropsy of the animals, Robert Wilson, 51, the property owner, was taken into custody on Cruelty to Animals charges.

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