Man arrested after a hit-and-run near Palmer High School on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they have arrested a man connected to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Wahsatch Avenue.

That's right, north of downtown by Palmer High School. Police say they responded around 2:00 a.m. after a woman on a scooter was reportedly hit.

While officers were on their way, a Colorado State Patrol Trooper in the area responded and immediately began life-saving efforts for the woman.

It was reported that a white Chevrolet Avalanche was the suspect vehicle involved and ran from the scene eastbound. Officers were able to locate that vehicle in the area of East San Miguel Street and Murray Boulevard.

Dathan Smith was arrested and processed for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries; her condition at the time of this article's publication is unknown.

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