Man arrested, accused of attacking Colorado Springs police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — A man is being accused of attacking a Colorado Springs police officer on Sunday.

Police said they responded to a man behaving erratically near Weidner Field around 1 p.m. They said they were told he was laying on the street and harassing people.

When they were able to find him, police said he became combative and resisted their attempts to control and detain him.

That’s when they said he tried attacking one officer and caused injury to another.

That man was eventually taken to the hospital, according to police, for ingesting an unknown narcotic. Police said he later told them he took DMT, a psychedelic drug.

Police said Domenick Biondo was arrested on multiple charges, including assault on a peace officer.

The officer injured in the altercation was treated at the hospital and released.

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