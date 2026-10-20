Man accused of sexually assaulting child, arrested by Fountain police

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was arrested after it was reported that he sexually assaulted a child, Fountain police say.

Jeremiah Gaw, 19, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with sexual assault on a child. Police say at the time of the reported incident, he was a volunteer at Pikes Peak Christian Church on Bradley Road near Alturas Drive.

Gaw was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Details in the case have not yet been released.

Police are asking the public to help them find any other witnesses or victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Tirado at 719-382-4264 or email at jtirado@fountainpd.com.

Information can also be shared to the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at 719-382-4200 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

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