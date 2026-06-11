Making sure North Cheyenne Cañon Park trails are ready ahead of Pikes Peak APEX

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officials with the City of Colorado Springs are working with race organizers to make sure the trails at North Cheyenne Cañon Park are ready before this weekend's Pikes Peak APEX.

Heavy rain caused road damage at the park over the weekend. The city closed North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road to all vehicles.

Crews are currently in the clean up phase. They've been clearing rock and debris from the area and assessing damage to the asphalt.

"The Cañon's been around for 100 years, so infrastructure within there needs some help, needs some shoring, and we can do what we can at the moment," said Scott Abbott, Manager of Regional Parks, Trails and Open Spaces.

At this time, there is no timeline for when the roads will reopen.

The city also emphasized the importance for hikers and cyclists to remain on the trails and off the roads.

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