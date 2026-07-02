Low water levels force closure of the west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park

HASTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Low water levels in reservoirs across the state are forcing closures of boat ramps and impacting summer recreation across Colorado.

The latest area to feel this is John Martin Reservoir State Park in Hasty, Colorado, just east of Las Animas.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the west boat ramp at the reservoir is now shut down. CPW says the east boat ramp at the park does remain open.

“We know John Martin Reservoir is an important boating and fishing destination for southeast Colorado, and we’re committed to keeping recreation opportunities available whenever it can be done safely,” said Dan Kirmer, John Martin Reservoir State Park Manager. “Closing the west ramp is a necessary step because of current water levels, but the east ramp continues to provide safe boating access.”

The closure is expected to last the rest of the season, unless water levels improve. Despite the closure, recreationists using kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can continue launching from the west ramp.

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