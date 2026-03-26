Lovell Park outdoor pool to close, resources being allocated toward new indoor pool

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — People in Pueblo West will have one less place to cool off this summer.

That's according to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.

Officials in a Facebook post say the outdoor swimming pool at Lovell Park has had significant mechanical failures and major underground line breaks.

Lovell Park is just south of Civic Center Park. Officials say the conditions of the pool, plus the cost of repairs, would cost too much to fix for this summer season.

They say funds will instead be put toward the development of a new community indoor pool at the park.

There's no date yet on when that will open, but the metropolitan district says that the final design of the indoor pool is being decided. Bids on the project are expected to start in September.

For more information on the planned aquatic center, click here.

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