Loved ones remember hunters killed in Colorado by lightning for how they lived

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Photos of Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko were shared across Colorado and the country as a mass search effort was carried out to find the missing hunters earlier this month. Tragically, that search ended when the pair was found not far from the trailhead in the Rio Grande National Forest close to the New Mexico border.

The coroner confirmed Porter and Stasko were killed by lightning, and once again their photos were shared across the country as many who never knew the two mourned their passing. The hunting community stepped up in many ways to help with the search efforts, complete strangers joining in on the search from across the state and the region.

"These two are the type of guys who, at 12 years old, were building shelters in the woods for fun, like they grew up in the woods," Porter's fiancée, Bridget Murphy, told News5 as the search was taking place.

Murphy was set to marry Porter in just a few months. Murphy explained Porter was a twin, a younger brother, a son, a grandson, a cousin, and a friend to so many.

"Andrew was one of the kindest, most sincere and care-free people we all knew," Murphy wrote to News5. "He was a wonderful combination of his entire family. He loved the outdoors, fly fishing, hiking, hunting, water sports, mountain biking and more. He was a natural-born athlete and could accomplish anything he tried to do. We were supposed to run our first marathon in January together. He wanted to run an ultra. He was so kind, never had one enemy and his subtle humor and facial expressions said a million words when he didn’t need to. He was brave and wanted to become an entrepreneur, he was an incredible woodworker who created tables, cutting boards, benches, barstools and so much more."

Murphy met Porter in college at James Madison University in 2019. It was on their college campus in 2024 when Porter surprised Murphy by getting down on one knee during a road trip for the holidays

"He wanted a life of freedom, love and adventure," Murphy added. "Andrew loved to create new things. Andrew loved to spend his free time outside shooting his bow, building things with me and our dog Rudy. He loved us so deeply and just wanted us to be together forever. I am so grateful to have had him in my life. I am devastated at the future we lost and the fact that he was taken far too soon. I am trying to grapple with it all. I know I have to continue his goals and try to live like him - no grudges, no anger, just dreams and creativity, and always trying to fill the day with activities. He loved deeply and we are all so lucky to have had him so close. I will never ever forget him..."

Murphy and Porter were both friends of Stasko. Fox 13 News Utah, a news partner of News5, spoke with Porter's mom and sister after the tragic discovery.

"He was always looking," Stasko's sister Dylan told Fox 13. "Like for the best in people and the next thing to do."

The loved ones of both Stasko and Porter are remembering how the pair lived.

"I can't imagine a better way to go out," Dylan said. "That they were with each other, doing what they loved in an absolutely beautiful place."

