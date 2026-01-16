Longtime Colorado Springs educator and pastor will reenact Martin Luther King Jr.’s 'I Have a Dream' speech

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs will host an event Friday afternoon to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

They say the nationally recognized speaker and psychologist, Dr. Nathaniel Granger, Jr., will perform a reenactment of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 16 at noon at The Antlers in Downtown Colorado Springs.

“It's very, very powerful. When we read the words, that's one thing. But when we can recognize the spirit behind it, and as I do, embody that, it is literally a reimagining of the dream,” said Dr. Granger.

Dr. Nathaniel Granger, Jr. grew up in Chicago during the civil rights movement.

“I was born in the 60s. Even though I was just a young kid, the spirit of social justice was quite prevalent in my home,” said Dr. Granger.

He said his dad would teach him and his brothers a message that was originally from a James Brown's song, ‘say it loud, I'm black and I'm proud.’ Dr. Granger said throughout his childhood he witnessed segregation.

“I saw the rioting and as a young kid being exposed to Dr. King's message of nonviolence and one of love, it resonated,” said Dr. Granger. “It resonated with me to such a degree that even many years later, 50, 60 years later, here I am still impacted by that message of love for humanity. And of course, Dr. King Jr. being a reverend, love for God."

As an adult, Dr. Granger moved to Colorado Springs where he put his doctoral degree in clinical psychology to use and worked in a private practice.

Dr. Granger is the co-founder and treasurer of Rocky Mountain Humanistic Counseling and Psychological Association. He said within the organization, they follow in line with some of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visions.

“Recognizing the humanity of all people,” said Dr. Granger.

Many people know Dr. Granger through his leadership within the church or as an educator. Dr. Granger taught psychology at Pikes Peak Community College for nearly 15 years. He is also a pastor and the founder of Be Real Ministries in Colorado Springs.

“I think it is very important that we continue to honor Dr. King and the work that he did as far as a civil rights activist, and his goal ultimately was that of a beloved community where everybody got along and everybody could come together,” said Dr. Granger.

Dr. Granger said it was not until he visited Dr. King Jr.’s birthplace that he really felt that he could embody the “I Have a Dream” speech.

“It was as if I felt the presence of King. I walked the streets that King walked,” said Dr. Granger. “When I do his speech, it's not just reading the speech, but I allow myself to open up to the spirit of which he delivered that speech."

Dr. Granger said after he gives the speech on Friday, they will have a Q&A afterwards.

“The objective is helping people to reimagine the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” said Dr. Granger.

Jack Thornell/AP FILE - The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, right, and Bishop Julian Smith, left, flank Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during a civil rights march in Memphis, Tenn., March 28, 1968.

