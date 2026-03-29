Local Veteran celebrates 100th birthday; served in three wars over 30 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local Colorado veteran just turned 100 years old. Although he's now 100, he's still full of life and energy.

Master Sergeant John Mazzella served for 30 years in the Air Force and retired from Peterson Air Force Base.

He served through World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

During his military career, he served as a weather forecaster and served overseas in Germany.

Once he retired, he turned to running marathons, including running three marathons up Pikes Peak.

He still goes for walks and lifts weights, which he says is the key to a long life.

"Who else can say they can do this at 100 years old? Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey! Back in 96, 97, I told everybody I was going for 110. So this has just gone through 100 like it wasn't even there. I am going for 110." John Mazzella

Happy birthday, John, and thank you for your 30 years of service!

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