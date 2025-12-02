Local, small organizations join together to support HOPE COS warming shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As frigid temperatures move into Colorado Springs, smaller organizations are joining forces to ensure people experiencing homelessness have a warm place to stay on the coldest nights.

Inside the HOPE COS warming shelter, rows of beds are set up side by side.

As of Monday, more than 100 people are staying at The Sanctuary Church. But the warmth here isn’t just from the heating system. It comes from the people and organizations who show up and help them.

Food Trucks Against Homelessness, a local organization that partners with food vendors, is one of them.

“So many people out there need this help right now,” said founder Tracey Porter. “We don't get the large funding bigger organizations get, so we come together and help each other.”

Outside the shelter, an ordinary RV has become a place to support people experiencing homelessness. That includes people like Bella Bane, who has been sleeping outside.

“We sleep under our homemade shack, which is turf. Cold,” said Bane.

Hair stylist Staci Howard, owner of Broken Crayons Beauty, offers free haircuts to anyone who needs one.

“If we have something we can give, we should give back,” said Howard. “This is one of my skills to give back to the community.”

HOPE COS, which opens warming shelters every year, says these small acts add up in a big way.

“They’re doing what they’re passionate about, and they’re finding new ways to plug into the community,” said Joel Siebersma with HOPE COS.

Because of that support, the shelter is operating again this winter.

“Let’s take care of our neighbors,” said Porter.

