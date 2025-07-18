Local senior center urges community to step in for the lost generation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — For many of the people who walk through the doors of Fountain Valley Senior Center in Fountain, Colorado, it's more than a place to grab a hot lunch or catch a ride to the doctor. It’s where they feel seen, valued, and connected, a second home.

“I lost my husband a few years back, quite a few years, and it was pretty lonesome at home,” said Jennifer Greiner, one of over 600 seniors who depend on the center’s services.

“I have a similar thing,” added Dan Ittner. “My wife passed away about six years ago.”

Both Greiner, and Ittner found themselves at home, isolated and without community. But, this center changed that.

“I was sitting at home twiddling my thumbs... I kept myself busy with my house, but that's about it,” said Ittner.

Greiner agreed: “It was pretty lonesome at home, but then I came here and met everybody… I don't want to see anybody at home when they can come here.”

The center provides more than 250 meals a week, offers daily transportation, and hosts weekly events to keep seniors socially and physically active. It recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“We've been the hub for the seniors here in the community,” said Mark Bowers, the center’s Executive Director. “And we want to make sure that we can keep those doors open.”

That’s become harder. The center depends on a mix of federal funding, grants, and private donations, and those funds are shrinking. Bowers says the center is bracing for a 20% cut in federal funding after already absorbing a 10% cut last year.

“So we're gonna receive about $180,000 this fiscal year for transportation,” he explained. “It sounds like a lot, but when you look at vehicle costs, maintenance, fuel, and insurance… it goes quickly.”

Transportation alone requires a fleet of nine vehicles.

“Just imagine having one vehicle and taking care of it,” said Bowers. “But when you have nine, multiply that by nine… that’s what our maintenance costs look like.”

The center estimates it needs an additional $150,000 to continue serving at its current level into next year.

Ittner knows exactly how critical transportation is. He’s not just a member, he volunteered for five years as a driver.

“Sometimes on dialysis days, I’d be picking up three or four people and dropping them at different clinics, then returning to get them,” he said.

Many seniors simply don’t have another option.

“A lot of them can’t afford to take a cab or Uber,” added Ittner. “It would be a big financial imposition.”

Beyond transportation, the center’s meal and health programs are also at risk.

“Sometimes I feel that’s the only hot meal they get,” said Greiner. “These people come every day, enjoy a nice lunch, have friends, people to socialize with… It’s heartwarming.”

Many seniors here also volunteer, give back and find purpose through the center. Ittner shared how his own retirement journey led him here.

“I retired from the Air Force a long time ago, then worked in corporate accounting… I needed something to do. So, I drove for the center, then joined the board, and now I help in the kitchen.”

Greiner says it’s opened her eyes to what older adults go through.

“I had no idea what older people go through with their children, or what the children go through with them," said Greiner. "It was really an eye-opener, and to see everyone having such a good time… It’s been an experience.”

Bowers added, “We have several seniors who live with their children, who work all day… some work two jobs. They would sit at home and be isolated. That’s not good for seniors.”

To help close the funding gap, Bowers launched a campaign called “Help Us Thrive in a Time of Uncertainty.” He's now urging the community to pitch in, whether through donations or volunteer time.

“It’s time we stop relying on the government to take care of our seniors,” he said. “Skip that latte for a day or two, it would mean so much to these seniors.”

He’s also calling on local companies to support.

“We’d love to have corporations step up," said Bowers. "We’ve all had parents, we’ve all had grandparents. Think of them. Hit that donation button. Better yet, come visit us.”

Bowers worries that this generation of older adults is often overlooked.

“I refer to them as the forgotten generation," said Bowers. "Our lives get so busy, and we forget about them. That concerns me. It’s a sad thing.”

He added, “You don’t know a good thing until you don’t have it. And I don’t think anyone would realize until the doors actually shut… what this would mean to the community. That would be a shame.”

The senior center is located on Southmoor Drive in Fountain and is open for visitors and volunteers.

To donate or get involved, visit the Fountain Valley Senior Center's website, or bring your donation in person and meet the people you're helping.

“We’re easy to find,” said Bowers. “Come down, volunteer, get to know some of these folks, and you’ll want to be a part of it. I would just like to see the community really get behind the senior center. It’s time.”

