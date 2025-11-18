Local restaurant provides 931 free meals to government employees during shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Poor Richard's, a local Colorado Springs restaurant, says they provided 931 free meals to government employees and their families during the shutdown.

During the shutdown, which lasted 43 days, the Downtown restaurant offered free meals to furloughed federal works with the help from community members.

Poor Richard's says they raised more than $15,500 to provide this service.

The restaurant says they had almost $6,000 remaining, which will be donated to Care and Share Food Bank and Westside Cares Food Pantry.

