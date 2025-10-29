Local recovery center steps in to feed free three meals a day for families relying on SNAP benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the federal government shutdown continues with no clear end in sight, families who rely on SNAP benefits are scrambling to figure out how to put food on the table.

One local organization in Colorado Springs says they’re stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.

A local organization, Silver Linings Recovery, helps those battling addiction and homelessness, but lately, its mission has expanded. That’s where we met Justina Ramirez, who has depended on SNAP benefits for over a year.

“It's scary,” said Ramirez. “I used SNAP for what it was meant for. But, now it’s gone.”

With SNAP benefits expected to stop in November due to the ongoing shutdown, Ramirez says many people are worried about what comes next.

“We’re definitely going to have a struggle,” she said. “We’re going to see an influx of people. This is really going to impact us.”

Adam Alexander, owner of Silver Linings Recovery, says he sees that struggle firsthand every day.

“I see their struggles. It’s a physical struggle,” he said.

That’s why he’s decided to take action.

“We need to do three meals a day,” said Alexander. “I’m actually going to hire another person to prepare breakfast and dinner.”

When asked how he plans to afford it, his answer was simple.

“It’s going to cost a substantial amount of money. I don’t know,” said Alexander. “It wasn’t about asking how we’re going to pay for this. It was just, go and do it.”

As the shutdown drags into November, many families are bracing for what could be a tough month ahead.

“It’s like the Hunger Games,” said Ramirez. “We have people now fighting over food. They got their stamps last month.”

For now, organizations like Silver Linings Recovery are doing what they can to help people get through.

___

____

