Local input wanted on the future of Colorado Springs parks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Locals who enjoy Colorado Springs parks and open spaces have earned the title of "Super Users."

"Which means that our citizens, unlike other citizens in other cities our size, are disproportionately interested in our parks and our outdoor spaces,” said Parks Director, Britt Haley

The designation comes from a study suggested in the 2014 Colorado Springs Parks Master Plan.

Now parks leaders are updating its master plan for 2026 and the following ten to fifteen years.

“We want to know, is it your goal to fix and take care of those existing facilities, concentrate on the areas that don't have parks for their kids and their adults, or a balance of those things,” said Haley.

A review of outcomes from the 2014 plan shows the importance of the planning process.

It included more than 250 goals and objectives.

All have been addressed with more than 75% reaching full completion.

The creation of Venezia Park on the north end of Colorado Springs was part of the 2014 master plan.

The renovation and update of the historic Acacia Park in downtown came from the plan.

A public private partnership to operate the century old City Auditorium is currently coming together and is a master plan goal.

A strategy to find new funding sources, lead to collaboration and a multi-million park upgrade in southeast Colorado Springs.

"A new partnership that we had with Trust for Public Land brought significant investment in the southeast in panorama Park, which is a gem of our system at this time," said Haley.

Parks managers have thoughts for the updated plan.

They also want ideas from locals.

There is an online master plan survey that wraps up this weekend. the information then goes into a draft, and the draft then goes for public comment.

Click here for more information.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.