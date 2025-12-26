Local businesses and police urge safe transportation plans for New Year's Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As New Year's Eve approaches, local businesses and law enforcement are emphasizing the importance of planning safe transportation home after celebrations, especially for those who plan to drink alcohol.

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant, which will be part of New Year's Eve festivities, is implementing additional safety measures to ensure patrons get home safely.

"Safety comes before any sort of entertainment or additional fun times to be had," said Cooper Davidson, general manager at Jack Quinn's.

Davidson said the establishment will have extra security staff positioned as checkpoints before customers reach their vehicles, with staff trained to recognize signs of intoxication.

The McDivitt Law Firm is also stepping up to help, now in its 18th year of providing free rides home for people who have been drinking.

"They call a cab, they get in the cab, and they just say, it's on McDivitt," said David McDivitt, CEO of McDivitt Law Firm.

McDivitt emphasized the importance of planning ahead rather than making transportation decisions while intoxicated.

"Make sure that you think ahead of time about how you're going to get home. And if you don't have a good ride home, if you don't have a truly sober designated driver, that you have an option," McDivitt said.

For those who want to take a free cab home in Colorado Springs call zTrip at 719-766-4567, or use the zTrip app to order a ride. For people in Pueblo, call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also urging residents to make safe choices, citing concerning statistics from this year.

According to CSPD, 48 people were killed in car crashes through November this year, with 21 of those deaths involving people driving under the influence – a slight increase over the same period last year.

"There really isn't an excuse to get behind the wheel when you're drunk," said Caitlin Ford, public communications specialist for CSPD.

Ford stressed that multiple transportation options are available and encouraged people to plan their safe ride home before they start drinking.

"There are so many options, whether it's ride shares, calling a friend, calling a taxi, simply staying the night until the morning, and you're sober and able to get home safely," Ford said. "Don't try to make that plan in the moment that night."

Davidson also suggested moderation as part of staying safe during celebrations.

"Still having a good time, but maybe not the extra shot in that last round. Like, no, I'll be fine. I'll just do a water this time," Davidson said.

