Local brewery serves free Christmas feast to give back to the Veteran community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs brewery is making sure no one spends Christmas alone by hosting a free holiday feast complete with 40 pounds of turkey, three honey-roasted hams, and tables full of pies and cupcakes.

Wackadoo Brewing has turned its annual Christmas feast into more than just a meal – it's become a lifeline for veterans, newcomers to the city, and anyone facing the holidays without family or friends nearby.

"Being alone on Christmas or the holidays can be tough for a lot of people, but I think if you come in here and just hang out, there's always someone to talk to," said Zaid Mohammed, a customer who discovered the brewery last Thanksgiving when he was new to town.

The free feast isn't just about food. For founder and head brewer Steven Fuller, a veteran himself, it's part of a larger mission to prevent veteran suicide and build community connections.

"We started it off because Christmas and Thanksgiving are the two days you especially shouldn't be left alone. Veteran suicide prevention being one of the most important things we do here at the brewery," Fuller said. "To give them a place so they're not left alone for the holidays."

Fuller's commitment to giving back extends year-round. The brewery donates 100% of its profits every month to 25 different nonprofits, with over $16,000 going to veteran nonprofits just this month.

" We're talking about veteran suicide. Veteran suicide is very scary. And we've tried to do everything we can to help prevent that through either some of the programs and the nonprofits that we work with," Fuller said, "Or through our meals like on Thanksgiving and Christmas because you shouldn't be left alone."

For many patrons, the brewery has become a second home where lasting friendships are formed.

"It's become one big family here," Fuller said.

Zaid Mohammed, who found the brewery through a Facebook post about last year's Thanksgiving feast, says the welcoming atmosphere keeps him coming back.

"I think it's great because I've made a lot of friends over here and so it feels like a second home," Mohammed said.

The brewery serves anyone dealing with loneliness, financial hardship, or simply looking to connect with others during the holiday season.

"Every time you come in here, no matter what it is you're purchasing, you're helping us help the community, and that's been a big part of what we're doing here," Fuller said. "It's a call of service, something I've always had. I've always been inspired by... And so here that that's always been the most important thing to me is helping and giving back."

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.