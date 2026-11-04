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LIVE RESULTS: Colorado's 2026 Midterm Election

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KOAA News5
America Votes
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COLORADO — Polls are officially closed across Colorado. Several major races are on the ballot statewide.

Get the latest election results here

Watch live coverage from KOAA and KKTV in the video below

Related: Live blog on Michigan's 2026 Midterm election

Coloradans voted for state house, state senate, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and more.

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