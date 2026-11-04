LIVE RESULTS: Colorado's 2026 Midterm Election

COLORADO — Polls are officially closed across Colorado. Several major races are on the ballot statewide.
Get the latest election results here
Watch live coverage from KOAA and KKTV in the video below
Related: Live blog on Michigan's 2026 Midterm election
Coloradans voted for state house, state senate, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and more.
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Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83
Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters
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