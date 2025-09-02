Live bison taking a Colorado community by storm and growing school pride

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — A community in southeast Colorado is feeling the thunder, as a unique tradition is growing school pride.

As of June 1, 2022, Colorado schools couldn't use American Indian mascots unless there was an existing agreement with a federally recognized Indian Tribe to do so. Lamar High School's mascot was once the Savages, and the requirement to change their mascot made headlines across the state, but there wasn't much of a follow-up once they made the change to the Lamar Thunder. A couple of years after the change, a community member had an idea to enhance school pride around the new mascot, a bison.

"We were actually having a family dinner," Chad Hawkins said of the night the idea was born. "My sister in law was there, and my other sister in law, she was an assistant cheerleading coach, now she's a volunteer. I told them I had this idea, and they're like, what?"

The idea... bringing in a wild bison to act as the school's live mascot. Something the University of Colorado has done for years with several versions of "Ralphie," but this was for a high school. The family of Hawkins was on board, going to the superintendent, jumping through several hoops, and getting permission to bring a bison on school grounds in 2024. The bison, named Thunder, made her inaugural appearance at homecoming last year but was confined to a trailer. A herdsman team made up of students was created and coached by Ashley Mayjoy. Hawkins cares for Thunder while the herdsman team practices about twice a week, so she can make appearances at a number of sporting events, including cross-country meets, soccer games, and storming the football field at home games.

"Ornery" was the word the group used to describe Thunder's personality as they laughed.

Thunder took to the field to start the 2025 season as the song Thunderstruck by AC/DC blared in the background; the herdsman group dressed to fit the role of bison handlers. Thunder, now 750 pounds, is expected to double in size in the next couple of years, according to Hawkins.

"You have to be a little farm tough," Hawkins said with a smile, talking about the herdsman team. "You gotta be ready to run... she's getting faster and faster, and she's just, I mean, obviously, you see Ralphie, you know how Ralphie can run? You know she's going to get fast."

Mayjoy is helping the herdsman team put that speed on full display.

"I get goosebumps every time," Mayjoy said about Thunder taking to the field. "I let her run at me. I go to the 40, and then I'm like, Okay, let's go girl!"

Thunder is turning heads and building school pride.

"There was a girl," Hawkins explained. "She told me that her daughter wouldn't get a thunder shirt because she didn't want to change from the savages. Last year, after we got Thunder, she called and told me the story, and she's like... 'Chad, my daughter told me she wanted to get a thunder shirt.' And I said, why? And she said, 'Because I gotta support Thunder!"

Mayjoy and Hawkins are excited for the season ahead, but one game in particular stands out, the Whistle game against rival La Junta.

"I want to build the school pride up," Hawkins said of the Whistle Game. "That's our biggest rival. So like I'm setting a goal... I want the stands full for the Whistle Game."

The Lamar football team is off to a great start, winning their first game against Raton 41-7. Next up is Sterling this Friday, at Lamar.

Members of the herdsman team include:

-Danielle Cook (Assistant cheer coach)

-Aracely Saldana

-Priya Mayjoy

-Ayden Mayjoy

-Brennan Brodecky

-Kasen Harvey

-Dalton Lira

-Doc Wilson

-Stetson Hawkins

-Brock Chenoweth

-Eli Sanchez

-Yahir Roman

