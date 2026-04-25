Little boy found walking around in the Galley Road area; sheriff's office find parents

Update:
His parents have been found!
Original coverage:
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has found a little boy, between 4 and 6 years old, walking around the Galley Road and Hathaway Drive area.
He's described as a young black child, approximately three feet tall, wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. He has construction toys with him.
If you have any information about him, please call (719)390-5555.
'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard
It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes.
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