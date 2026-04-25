Little boy found walking around in the Galley Road area; sheriff's office find parents

Update:

His parents have been found!

Original coverage:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has found a little boy, between 4 and 6 years old, walking around the Galley Road and Hathaway Drive area.

He's described as a young black child, approximately three feet tall, wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. He has construction toys with him.

If you have any information about him, please call (719)390-5555.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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