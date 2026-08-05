Level 4 water restrictions now in effect for Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, (Scripps News Group) — As of Wednesday afternoon, Colorado City is now under level four water restrictions.

Colorado City Metropolitan District said outdoor watering is now prohibited.

City officials said plants, gardens, landscaping, and other vegetation can only be watered between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and only with a watering can or a hose with a shut-off nozzle.

Residents could receive a written notice and a $100 fine on the first violation. On the second violation, residents may receive a written notice and a $250 charge.

After more than two violations, officials said a District Manager can suspend service to the location and/or give a $500 fine.

If you have questions, you are urged to contact the Colorado City Metropolitan District at 719-676-3396.

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