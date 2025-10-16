Legal Resource Day is happening in Pueblo, providing legal assistance to the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting legal help can be expensive, but the Pueblo District Court wants to help with that.

Legal Resource Day is happening on Friday, October 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building near downtown Pueblo.

There will be classes on how to handle different situations, like evictions and protection orders. People will also be able to meet a lawyer for free for up to 15 minutes.

"It's important because there's a lot of people in the community that can't afford an attorney, and they need access to legal help just as everyone else does. And so this gives them an opportunity to meet with that attorney for free, but also to learn about different legal topics that they might be facing themselves at this time." Michala Barnett, Self-represented Litigant Coordinator

For more information, you can call the Dennis Maes Judicial Building at (719)404-8752 or email 10jdselfhelp@judicial.state.co.us.

