Leaders in Colorado's news industry discuss state of media Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday night at the Ent Center for the Arts, leaders in the Colorado news industry came together in front of many members of the community for a discussion about the state of media.
The panel included News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, as well as the following:
- The Gazette's Vince Bzdek
- Greg Moore, formerly with The Denver Post
- Amanda Mountain of Rocky Mountain Public Media
- Jesse Paul of The Colorado Sun
The event was called 'Free Press Under Fire.' They examined the impact of misinformation on public trust, and the role of journalists in restoring credibility.
They also want ro do the following:
- encourage respectful dialogue
- promote civic engagement
- strengthen the democratic ideals that depend on free press
___
'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal
A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.