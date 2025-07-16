Leaders in Colorado's news industry discuss state of media Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday night at the Ent Center for the Arts, leaders in the Colorado news industry came together in front of many members of the community for a discussion about the state of media.

The panel included News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, as well as the following:



The Gazette's Vince Bzdek

Greg Moore, formerly with The Denver Post

Amanda Mountain of Rocky Mountain Public Media

Jesse Paul of The Colorado Sun

The event was called 'Free Press Under Fire.' They examined the impact of misinformation on public trust, and the role of journalists in restoring credibility.

They also want ro do the following:



encourage respectful dialogue

promote civic engagement

strengthen the democratic ideals that depend on free press



