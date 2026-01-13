Late Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir attended Fountain Valley School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The late Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir once said the band could not have existed without his experience at Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs.
That's the message the private school previously shared at Weir's 50th high school reunion in 2015.
The legendary musician attended the school from 1962-1963. Weir said he left after one year at Fountain Valley because of his "unrestrained exuberance."
Fountain Valley says Weir told the audience that night that he credited his music teacher, Ernest Kitson, with helping him discover "that music was a respectable pursuit and profession."
Weir and classmate Hal Clifford had an impromptu jam session as they sang along to the Grateful Dead song "Me and My Uncle."
His classmate at Fountain Valley, John Perry Barlow, became a lyricist for the Grateful Dead. Weir died Saturday at the game of 78.
