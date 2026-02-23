Large skate ramp at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs to be decommissioned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services announced on social media over the weekend that the large vertical skate ramp at Memorial Park will be permanently decommissioned on Monday.

"Originally installed in 2012 through a community partnership, the wooden ramps were designed for indoor use and have significantly deteriorated after years of outdoor exposure," the social media post reads. "With increasing maintenance needs and ongoing safety issues, the large ramp is no longer sustainable to maintain."

The department added that the smaller vertical ramp will remain in place and will continue to be maintained.

There was a mixed reaction on social media with close to 200 comments as of Monday morning. Some people agreed it was time the ramp came down, while others were pushing for the city to replace it.



Watch Our Previous Coverage About What Skaters Say The Park Means To Them

The smaller vertical ramp will remain in place and continue to be maintained, according to the parks department.

Man hospitalized after car fully submerged at Prospect Lake Thursday afternoon A driver, plus several first responders are in the hospital after a car drove into Prospect Lake. Man hospitalized after car fully submerged at Prospect Lake Thursday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.