Large fines for illegal dumping, Pueblo County officials clean up trash under Piñon Bridge

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Illegal dumping in Pueblo County has made its way into the water supply. So on Wednesday, Pueblo County Public Works cleaned up the area under Piñon Bridge.

The bridge, located on Piñon Road about 30 miles south of Colorado Springs in Pueblo County, has become a dumping ground for illegal dumping.

"God only knows what we are going to find," said Steve Bauguess with Pueblo County Stormwater. "What I know we'll find is a lot of spare tires, used tires, couple mattresses, electronics, bags of trash that have been partially open, household items. Things that are basically trash and people decided to throw over the bridge."

The Piñon Bridge is near I-25, but it is located in an area where few people travel regularly. However, Pueblo County officials say it has become a problem spot for drivers who dump their trash off the bridge and into Fountain Creek.

Eleanor Sheahan

"And they're really affecting the water quality of Fountain Creek," said Susan Finzel with the Fountain Creek Watershed District.

Finzel said that trash and debris piled along the creek's edges get washed downstream.

"Causing problems for everyone including people, wildlife, and those downstream," said Finzel. "We all live downstream from somewhere, and we really need to do our part to keep our waterways clean."

Dumping trash in a waterway like Fountain Creek is illegal and carries serious penalties.

"It's a problem throughout the county ,not just right here, but there is also a serious penalty issued or could be associated with this type of activity," said Bauguess.

Violators can face fines up to $10,000. Bauguess encourages residents to dispose of their trash properly at dumps or recycling centers.

"There are resources out, for example, to help get rid of mattresses, to get rid of used tires," said Bauguess. "It's not all about penalizing folks but at some point that seems to be the only avenue that makes sense."

Bauguess encourages residents with questions about proper waste disposal to contact his office for help.

___

School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design Academy School District 20 updated its guidelines Tuesday because of religious messaging on high school student parking spots. School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.