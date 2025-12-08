Lakewood crash involving activity bus sends Grand Junction area students, coaches to hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Multiple Grand Junction area high school students and coaches were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a District 51 activity bus in Lakewood Saturday night.

The exact number and extent of injuries are not known. However, in an update late Sunday, a District 51 spokesperson said three students and one member of the coaching staff remain hospitalized.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of the 6th Avenue Freeway and Kipling Street.

Preliminary details about how the crash occurred were not released, as the cause remains under investigation.

Lakewood police said multiple people from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals and that the crash involved one or more individuals being ejected.

A District 51 spokesperson said the small bus was in the area for a wrestling tournament and was carrying 13 Central High School students and two coaches.

The Mesa County school district said it would provide “additional updates as soon as confirmed information is available.” But its focus right now is on “supporting the students, families, and staff affected.”