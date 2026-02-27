Lack of snow: 'Compounding' fire risk in Colorado’s mountain towns

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KOAA) — Firefighters in the Colorado mountain town of Florissant are concerned about what they refer to as “compounding” fire risk.

This winter, so far, is extremely dry in Colorado’s mountains.

“This is the driest we've seen it in 12.5 years,” said Mike Coppock who lives near the Teller/Park County Line.

Lack of water is only one part of the issue.

The few storms this winter season have produced small dusting type storm.

The lack of deep heavy snow causes a compounding factor.

Heavy snow pushes down old vegetation, resulting in a natural mitigation that keeps a fire closer to the ground if it starts.

“Because we haven't had those heavy snows, those grasses are still 1 to 3 feet tall in certain areas, which is going to create a taller flame front that will move through areas,” said Florissant Fire Protection District Chief, John Buchan.

The taller the flames during a grass fire, the harder it is to stop and prevent the fire from moving up into trees.

There is still time to counter this issue if there is some heavy snow in March, April, even May.___

