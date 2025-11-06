King Soopers set to reopen Thursday morning after SUV crashed into building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The King Soopers on West Uintah Street is set to reopen Thursday morning after an SUV crashed into it around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, only the pharmacy walk up window is open.

On Wednesday, crews worked to board up the hole left behind from the crash.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, six people, including the driver, were treated for minor injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. Police say at this time, they are viewing the crash as an accident.

