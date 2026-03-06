Juvenile shot in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating a shooting in which the victim is a juvenile.

Officers were reportedly called to the 4200 block of Morley Drive Thursday night just after 10 for a shooting. The neighborhood is is southeast of Jetwing Drive and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city.

"Officers arrived on scene and contacted the occupants, including a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound," police wrote in their online blotter. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for serious but non life-threatening wound. It was reported the victim was shot by an acquaintance who has yet to be identified."

Details on a suspect description were not available. Police are continuing to investigate.

