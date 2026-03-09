Juvenile hurt in hit-and-run crash in southern Colorado, arrest made

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An arrest was made following a hit-and-run crash where a juvenile was hurt in southern Colorado.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday along County Road FF. The road is in the Rocky Ford area. According to the sheriff's office, the driver fled the area.

A few hours after sharing the news of the crash on social media, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Laurel Korbitz of Swink.

As of Monday morning, the crash remained under investigation.

The juvenile was not publicly identified, and her injuries were described by the sheriff's office as "significant."

