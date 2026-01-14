Jet skids off runway at Telluride Regional Airport

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A private Cessna business jet crashed as it was landing at Telluride Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said the pilot told deputies that a strong gusting crosswind hit the aircraft just after it touched down, pushing the plane off the runway.

The plane skidded approximately 300 yards, coming to rest off the runway on its collapsed landing gear.

Three people, including one pilot and two passengers were on board. All self-extricated, with no reported injuries.

Emergency crews from Telluride Fire responded after the evacuation to assess the occupants.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation.