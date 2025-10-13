Jeers and Cheers in Pueblo as groups gather to protest and celebrate national and local Holidays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA). — Across the nation, Columbus Day is being observed as many federal offices are closed or remain closed with the ongoing Federal Government shutdown.

Becoming a yearly recognized event in 1934, a proclamation was signed by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt recognizing the date, according to The American Presidency Project. It would not be until President Lyndon Johnson signed legislation in 1968 that created Columbus Day as a Federal Holiday, which became effective in 1971.

Each year in Pueblo, at the Christopher Columbus Piazza in downtown Pueblo, many Italian-Americans gather to celebrate their heritage and hear community members and leaders speak.

On the flip side of this coin lies Indigenous Peoples' Day. Celebrated on the same day, it has continued to grow across the country as people turn from Columbus, his voyages, and the legacy of colonialism that would be felt by millions of Indigenous peoples across North America in the centuries to come.

In Pueblo, each year, community members and people of Indigenous background gather to hold a counter-protest to the celebration while hosting their very own Indigenous Peoples' Day rally.

While there is no federally recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day and it varies from state to state and city to city. Colorado celebrates neither.

In an effort to honor Italian Heritage while also recognizing the struggle Indigenous Americans have experienced, Colorado removed Columbus Day from its state holidays in 2020. Replacing it with Cabrini Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of October.

In Colorado, many municipalities recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day, including Pueblo.

Cabrini Day celebrates the lasting legacy of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, an Italian-American nun who became the United States' first canonized saint. Known for her significant impact on the lives of the less fortunate worldwide, she had strong ties to southern Colorado.

Learn more about her legacy in the module above. News 5's Eleanor Sheahan was on scene this morning and will have reactions from both sides on News5 at 6.

