James Irwin Charter High School robotics team qualifies for World Championship in Missouri

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The James Irwin Charter High School (JICHS) Robotics Team, the Javajags, has qualified for the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship later this month in St. Louis, Missouri.

It's an international tournament that brings over 800 of the top student robotics teams from around the world to "compete, collaborate, and celebrate innovation in STEM."

JICHS seniors John Marshall, Dillon Wheeler, David Moeller, and Jackson Turner comprise the team and are actively preparing for the championship.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, perseverance, and professionalism throughout the season."



“Earning the opportunity to compete at Worlds is a testament to their dedication and passion for robotics.” Mr. Finn, their Robotics coach

The school says the team secured their qualification through an amazing season, winning first place in the V5 Robotics Pikes Peak League and winning the Yeti Campus Robotics – Everest League Championship.

The team also received the following tournament honors:



Two Tournament Champion Awards,

Two Skills Champion Awards,

Sportsmanship Award,

Judges Award

The World Tournament features high-energy robotics competitions, showcasing engineering design, programming, and teamwork, and will run from April 21 through April 24.

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