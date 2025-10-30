'It's traumatic': Government shutdown impacts seniors on fixed incomes and SNAP benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting in November, millions of Americans could lose access to SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps.

The federally funded program is expected to run out of money if the government shutdown continues.

More than 600,000 Coloradans rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. One of the groups feeling the strain the most is seniors living on fixed incomes.

The USDA says older adults make up about 20% of all SNAP recipients nationwide. A local organization, Silver Key Senior Services, in Colorado Springs says it's seeing an increase in demand.

For people like Lynnette Carson, this assistance is critical.

"I come monthly to increase my financial stability," said Carson.

Carson says she had to retire early to care for her mother and now depends on SNAP to get by.

"It’s unfair," said Carson. "Having the basic essentials like food being threatened and taken away is traumatic."

Jason DeaBueno, CEO of Silver Key Senior Services, says demand for help has increased in recent weeks.

"Even in the last week, there has been so much more volume here than we’ve seen before," said DeaBueno.

He says the pantry is doing everything it can to meet the growing need for everyone.

"If anybody has a need, regardless of age, Silver Key Pantry is here to serve the community," said DeaBueno.

With SNAP benefits stopping in November, the organization is preparing for even more people to turn to them.

"We may have to expand hours," said DeaBueno.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Silver Key is counting on the community to step up with donations.

"We have several different collection sites throughout the community," said DeaBueno. "We’ll be announcing those on our website soon."

Carson says she’s holding on to hope.

"They (lawmakers) will come together in solidarity. Open up the government and restore SNAP benefits," said Carson.

