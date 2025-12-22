'It's not our job to fix that person,' handling tough conversations this holiday

(KOAA) — The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but when everyone is gathered around the dinner table or the tree, tough conversations can arise around politics and family values.

Seena Hodges, a workplace culture expert, explains that one of the reasons is that it's the end of the year, which makes it extra hard.

"We might not have seen each other for the whole of the year. We're bringing all of the emotions that we have with us. Some people are doing great in their lives, some people are having a hard time, some people are trying to still make ends meet," Hodges said.

Hodges offers several strategies for managing difficult holiday discussions:

It's okay to tell someone you don't want to talk about a certain topic. Creating your own level of self-awareness is important. Going into any conversation with an open mind can help navigate challenging moments.

"Sometimes holidays are sad for people because there are people who were here last year who are not here this year. So there's grief compounded on top of that. So there's a lot of emotionality, which can make holiday interactions and conversations really tough," Hodges said.

It feels like we all have that one family member or friend who likes to stir the pot.

"I think what is most important for us to remember is that we think that we have to fix that person. It's not our job to fix that person," Hodges explained.

Hodges offers specific advice when dealing with someone who is stirring the pot:

Don't engage. Use neutral responses. Set clear boundaries. Stay anchored in your values. Don't feed into their behavior.

"So speak from your lived experience, not talking points, you know, sometimes antagonistic people are really disarmed by grounded clarity," Hodges added.

Hodges is also the author of From Ally to Accomplice. Click here to read more about her book.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

