'It's life-changing': Colorado Springs program helps people with convictions turn their lives around

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One local organization is helping people with convictions to rebuild their lives. The Center for Employment Opportunities, located nationwide, offers programs that can help prepare individuals for a second chance at finding jobs.

Inside a room filled with positive, encouraging quotes and resources for new job opportunities, News5 met Corey Cheeks.

“We were mocking… mocking like how interviews will go,” said Cheeks.

Cheeks says he spent seven years in prison

“I was in prison in 2017. I didn’t really get out until 2024,” he said.

The hardest part, however, wasn’t the prison time. Cheeks says it was missing out on being there for his kids.

“I love my kids,” he said. “I want to do everything I can for them.”

Determined to turn his life around, Cheeks began applying for jobs. But, his criminal background kept shutting doors.

“The moment they see it on paper,” said Cheeks.

Corey told me every rejection felt like the end of the world, like no one wanted to give him a chance.

That changed when he found the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO). The center helps people re-entering society gain job-readiness skills and employment support.

“We teach individuals how to navigate hard conversations once they’re fully employed,” said Program Manager Eric Abraham.

Abraham says the need for services continues to grow every year. Still, the number of employers willing to hire individuals with convictions is not enough.

“With the economic situation we are facing now, it’s becoming more of a topic,” he said.

The organization helped Corey rebuild his resume, search for jobs, and prepare for interviews through intensive mock interview sessions.

And it paid off.

After completing his training and passing his exam, Corey is now a truck driver.

“Amazing cable company was able to hire me to give me the experience,” Cheeks said.

Just like the wheels on his truck, Corey says he plans to keep moving forward.

“Keep on trucking and trucking on," Cheeks said.

