'It could cost a life': Neighbors near Panorama Park call out excessive speeding problem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, speeding tickets in school zones are on the rise.

Data from the department shows officers handed out more than 700 speeding tickets during the 2023-2024 school year. The following year, those tickets jumped to more than 1,800, which is one and a half times more.

During the 2024-2025 year, officers issued nearly 2,300 tickets in school zones, representing a 22% increase over the previous year.

Neighbors near Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs say excessive speeding is a concern, as the park is located near two schools.

"You are supposed to go 20 to 25 miles per hour, but that's not happening," said John Hugghins, who lives near Panorama Park.

It's a safety concern, especially for parents.

"I'm a parent of two. Trying to cross the street or just walking is a hassle," said Russell Scott, who lives near Panorama Park.

As News5 checked cars' speed with a speed gun, none of the vehicles was going excessively fast. However, Richard Scott, who lives near the park, says that speeding usually becomes a problem later in the day.

"I was blown away," said Scott. "Speed bumps will be, I think, ideal."

News5 contacted the councilmember for this area, Kimberly Gold. She says she is aware of the speeding issue across her district.

"We've received so many emails, phone calls, text messages, and... even Facebook messages," said Councilmember Gold.

We asked her how feasible it is to install speed enforcement near the park.

"I'm having conversations with the City Department to figure out what some reasonable solutions are that we can do within our budget constraints," Councilmember Gold said. "Our residents deserve more."

Plans to add more school zones are underway.

The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph, and fines for violations are doubled. Police also plan to add speed cameras in school zones in the coming months.

City officials say more than 10 additional school zones are expected to be installed across the area in the next two years.

School zones that are tentatively planned for 2025-2026 include at the following schools:



Vista Ridge High School

Sierra High School

Cheyenne Mountain High School

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy

Fox Meadow Middle School

Nikola Tesla Education Opportunity Center

Mann Middle School

Atlas Prep

Panorama Middle School

West Middle School

Palmer High School

Fremont Elementary



