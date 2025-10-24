Is decreased spending tied to fewer food donations? Some food pantries not seeing drop-off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — City sales tax revenue has declined as local business owners report customers are spending less than usual, but area nonprofits say donations remain steady even as more people seek help.

Randy Sirota, Director of More than a Meal Ministries for over a decade, describes his experience in two words.

"You get joys and struggles," said Sirota.

One struggle that could present itself this season of giving is fewer donations. Sirota says his ministry is small and benefits from regular donors.

"I see donors come and go, and there's some that have stuck with us over the years," he said.

Donations go to both food and clothing given to those in need every Saturday morning. From what he's seen, Sirota says there has not been a drop-off in contributions yet.

"I don't know if the economy or saving more has affected us much this year, but I don't see a large influx either," said Sirota.

He did acknowledge more people in need have been showing up.

"We average around 75 people. We went up to 85-95 this summer. I'm not sure how much of that is word of mouth and how much is additional homeless population," said Sirota.

That increase in demand for help is being noticed elsewhere, too.

"At this point, the supply is what is needed," said Cami Bremer, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO.

Bremer says the nonprofit keeps its shelves stocked through a partnership with Care and Share Food Bank. She says the food bank has been hit hard financially because of the federal government shutdown, which means donors may have to play a bigger role this holiday season.

"When one major supply source is taken away, we're going to need to supplement that with the generosity of donors," said Bremer.

Similar to what Sirota said, Bremer says Pikes Peak United Way has not seen a dip in contributions for the time being. But, she is confident the community will rally for those in need.

"The heightened need doesn't necessarily mean there's a decrease in donations. It actually inspires more donations, and they look different," she said.

The nonprofits I spoke with both say giving money rather than items is the most efficient way to donate. That way, they can use those dollars where they need them the most.

