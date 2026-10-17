Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Pueblo Imports along 4th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple departments were on scene of a crash Friday night along West 4th Street.

According to officers on scene, the call was reported first as a crash around11:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into the Pueblo Imports building at the Midtown Circle Drive intersection.

The car then caught fire and prompted a response from the Pueblo Fire Department.

At the time of this article's publication, the driver's condition is unknown, and it is unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

News5 has reached out to the Pueblo Police Department for more information and is awaiting a response. This story will be updated once more information is shared.

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