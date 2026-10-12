Investigation underway after man is seriously injured in shooting near Roosevelt Charter Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting near Roosevelt Charter Academy on Sunday night.
The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. along N. Murray Boulevard near the intersection with Pikes Peak Avenue.
At the scene, Sand Creek Division officers found a man suffering from “obvious gunshot wounds,” according to a news release.
The man — whose identity has not been released — was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway to identify the suspect(s) involved.
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